Nexum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $43,451.73 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

