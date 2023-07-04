NFT (NFT) Market Cap Achieves $659,975.45

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $659,975.45 and $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

