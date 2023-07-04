NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

