NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.13.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $109.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in NIKE by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in NIKE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

