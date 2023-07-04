NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $128.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.