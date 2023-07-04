NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $134.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.13.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.28. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

