Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,269,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 6,854,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.2 days.

Nippon Paint Price Performance

Shares of NPCPF remained flat at $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Nippon Paint has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

