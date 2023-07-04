NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 99,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NLS Pharmaceutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 1,958,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,181. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

