Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in June

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Nolato AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NLTBF remained flat at C$4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.20. Nolato AB has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.00.

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; laboratory products, including microtubes, deep-well plates, pipettes, containers and lids, spoons, and cups; breathing bags and catheter balloons; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

