Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,200 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nomura Price Performance

NYSE:NMR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 302,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Nomura has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Nomura by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nomura by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 10.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 31,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Nomura by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 231,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

