Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,800 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 681.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDCVF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Danske cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

NDCVF opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

