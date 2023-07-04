Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $458.16. The company had a trading volume of 239,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,132. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.91 and a 200 day moving average of $465.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

