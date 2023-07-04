NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.98.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 120.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

About NuVasive

(Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.