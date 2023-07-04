Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

