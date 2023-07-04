Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

NUW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,222. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $369,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

