Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 7,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,144. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.