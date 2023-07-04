Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 336,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,144. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
