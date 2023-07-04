Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 336,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,144. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

