Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,783 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 76,606 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

