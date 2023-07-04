Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 228,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

