Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock remained flat at $11.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 36,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,959. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

