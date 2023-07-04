Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

