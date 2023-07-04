Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NMS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 8,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
