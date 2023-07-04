Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 8,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

