Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NMCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.