Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. 31,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $13.24.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

