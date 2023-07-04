Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. 101,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,737. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

