Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

