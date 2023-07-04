Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 5,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $12.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

