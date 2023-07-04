Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 2,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

