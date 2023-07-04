Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,507. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

