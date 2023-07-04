Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,507. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
