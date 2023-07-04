Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,603. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.