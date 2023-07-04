Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

JSD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.