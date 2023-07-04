Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ohmyhome Stock Performance
OMH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 143,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,040. Ohmyhome has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71.
Ohmyhome Company Profile
