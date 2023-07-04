Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ohmyhome Stock Performance

OMH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 143,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,040. Ohmyhome has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71.

Ohmyhome Company Profile

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

