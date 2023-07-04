Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Up 33.0% in June

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $422.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.69. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.43 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 18.85%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

