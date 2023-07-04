OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) PT Lowered to $3.50

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $8.60 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of OCFT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.49.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OneConnect Financial Technology
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.