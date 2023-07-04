OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) PT Lowered to $3.50

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $8.60 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

