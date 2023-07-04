Optimism Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.78 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $835.78 million and approximately $86.36 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00004209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

