Orbler (ORBR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.78 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002150 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $135.78 million and approximately $246,238.18 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

