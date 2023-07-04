Orchid Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $57.64 million and $34.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014199 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,930.38 or 0.99986127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

