Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Trading Up 3.6%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. Approximately 19,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.
Orocobre Stock Up 3.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.33.
About Orocobre
Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.
