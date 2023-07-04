Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2631 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter.

About Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

