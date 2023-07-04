Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OVL remained flat at $35.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,102. The stock has a market cap of $148.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 182.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.21% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

