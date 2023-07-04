Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on July 7th

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OVT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.63% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

