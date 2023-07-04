Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2624 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OVS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.23. Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (OVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 600 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to small cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVS was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

