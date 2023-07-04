Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.64.

OSTK stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 211.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

