Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.94 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $210,317.21 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,821.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00342351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.26 or 0.00896308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00542974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00063845 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00147290 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,755,033 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

