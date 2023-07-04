Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

