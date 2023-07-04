Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Update

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. 20,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

