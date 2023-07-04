Palace Capital Plc (PCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Palace Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 237.10 ($3.01) on Tuesday. Palace Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 295 ($3.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.12 million, a PE ratio of -293.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

