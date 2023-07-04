Palace Capital Plc (PCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Palace Capital Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 237.10 ($3.01) on Tuesday. Palace Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 295 ($3.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.12 million, a PE ratio of -293.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.
