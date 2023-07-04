Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.90% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.97. 65,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

