Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 618 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 152,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 195,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $106.53. 1,199,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,638. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

