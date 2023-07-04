Paladin Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 649,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 164,835 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

